GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,656. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.04.
GEE Group Company Profile
