General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Get General Moly alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GMO opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. General Moly has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,411 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.31% of General Moly worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Moly (GMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.