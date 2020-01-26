Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Hits $4.53 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $628,035.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011796 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Ovis. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.83 or 0.03235409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00125322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.