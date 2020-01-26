Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Giant has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $83,634.00 and $3,230.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.42, $50.68, $70.83 and $11.91.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00076010 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,878,210 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,206 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on various cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

