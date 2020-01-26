Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 65,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $521.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 140.63 and a beta of 1.40. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.