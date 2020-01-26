Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.
About Grupo Bimbo
