Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.