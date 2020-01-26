Graft 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,329.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Graft has traded down 59.6% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Graft has a market cap of $83,320.00 and $6,329.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00750026 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001803 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

