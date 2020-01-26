Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 460,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $240,266 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

