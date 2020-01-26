Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup cut Green Dot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE GDOT opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit