Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup cut Green Dot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE GDOT opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

