Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Several brokerages have commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

GRG traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,398 ($31.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

