GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

GSX stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 2,564,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,407. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth $5,395,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GSX Techedu (GSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.