Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hailiang Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

HLG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.25. 14,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.