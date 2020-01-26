HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get HB Fuller alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUL. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

FUL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 617,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HB Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.