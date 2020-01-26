Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $177.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.83 million and the highest is $180.87 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $172.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $692.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.56 million to $696.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $729.22 million, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 188.83, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,840,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

