Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.01 Million

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $177.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.83 million and the highest is $180.87 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $172.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $692.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.56 million to $696.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $729.22 million, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 188.83, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,840,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit