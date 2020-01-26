Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €87.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.75 ($102.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEN3 shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.74 ($2.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €95.64 ($111.21). The company had a trading volume of 514,181 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.