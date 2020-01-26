Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Hershey posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 34,749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 986,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.68. 592,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,614. Hershey has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $149.88.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

