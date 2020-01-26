Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Cap of $493,271.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $493,271.00 and $176.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.