Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of HOFT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 43,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,992. The company has a market cap of $301.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.48. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

