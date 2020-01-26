Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Hormel Foods also reported sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 1,667,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,421. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.