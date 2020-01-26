HorusPay 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $145,296.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, HorusPay has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.03215484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00202474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00124662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.