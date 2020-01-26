Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 18,484,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,730. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,272,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

