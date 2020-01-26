Huobi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $741.33 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00036588 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, DDEX and Bibox. Huobi Token has a market cap of $741.33 million and approximately $103.56 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.98 or 0.05601762 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026588 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00127326 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

