Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.97. The company had a trading volume of 903,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -19.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.68. Iamgold has a one year low of C$3.08 and a one year high of C$5.55.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

