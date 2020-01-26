IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $280.77 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.26 and a 200-day moving average of $271.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

