ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 575.0% in January

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ICCC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 252,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.26. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

