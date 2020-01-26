IndigoVision Group (LON:IND) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $181.49

IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.49 and traded as high as $191.00. IndigoVision Group shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

About IndigoVision Group (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

