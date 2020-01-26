Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

