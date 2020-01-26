Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 571,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 573,671 shares.The stock last traded at $79.45 and had previously closed at $79.45.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 298.51%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.49 per share, with a total value of $27,471.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 318,439 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,277.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,845 shares of company stock valued at $358,918. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

