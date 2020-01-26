Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

NTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ NTEC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 250,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,803. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.13. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTEC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

