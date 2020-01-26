Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $70.00 at SunTrust Banks

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

