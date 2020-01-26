International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Frontier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Frontier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit