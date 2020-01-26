International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce $5.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $22.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

International Paper stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 2,823,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,143. International Paper has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

