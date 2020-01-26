Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 71,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 123,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

