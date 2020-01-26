IOST (IOST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.10 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. IOST has a market cap of $67.43 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Kucoin, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.10 or 0.05585946 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128471 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Cobinhood, Bitrue, CoinZest, GOPAX, Bitkub, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DigiFinex, Livecoin, BitMax, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx, Koinex, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, BigONE, DDEX, Vebitcoin, IDAX, Coineal, Hotbit, Upbit, BitMart, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, Zebpay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.