iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after buying an additional 546,322 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,824 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,783,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day moving average of $196.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.92 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.