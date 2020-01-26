iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 84,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,455,000.

EFA stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

