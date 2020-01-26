J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.38. 62,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,504. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.57. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,243,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

