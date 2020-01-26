Jefferies Financial Group Increases Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,395 ($18.35) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,620.47 ($21.32).

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,387 ($18.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 924.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,490.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,440.99. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

