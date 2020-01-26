Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

