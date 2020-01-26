Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 377 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $240.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.98 and a 12 month high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.