Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Shares of BBX stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. BBX Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX).

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.