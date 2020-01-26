Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,259.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $8,166,834.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,302,973 shares of company stock worth $8,884,068. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

