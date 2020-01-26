Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 110,000 Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Viewray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Viewray by 4,390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth $86,000.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $311.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

