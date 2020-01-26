Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $8,990,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,603 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,611 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

DexCom stock opened at $233.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.92. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.