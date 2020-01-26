Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

