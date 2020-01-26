Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $330.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $263.35 and a one year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

