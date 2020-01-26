John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Given New $7.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.
John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
