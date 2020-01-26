John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Given New $7.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

