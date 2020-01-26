Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,723. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

