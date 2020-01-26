JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 84,711,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 99,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 136,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 70,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $10,731,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

