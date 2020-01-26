Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JE. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of JE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 225,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,659. The firm has a market cap of $246.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $582.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 313.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 742,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 122,284 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

